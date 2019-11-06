AccuWeather: Sunny but getting cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be turning a bit cooler.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.
Thursday
Limited sun with a possible mix at night and a high of 56. (Click for more on possible scenarios)
Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 42.
Saturday
Bright but cold. High 42.
Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 51.
Monday
Brisk and chilly. High 45.
Tuesday
Clouding up, high of 40.
