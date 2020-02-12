weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny heading into a beautiful weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warm-up will continue on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Mild stretch of weather continues Friday with a shot at 70.



Friday
Backyard weather with a high of 69.

Saturday
Another beauty. High of 72.

Sunday
September rewind with a high 72.

Monday
Stays warm. High of 71.

Tuesday
Shower chance. High of 68.

Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 69.

Thursday
Cooler shower with a high of 62.

