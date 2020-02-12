AccuWeather: Sunny, less humid Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be sunny and more comfortable with less humidity.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Less humid with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Another beauty with a high of 83.
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 81.
Friday
Humid PM storm with a high of 84.
Saturday
Hot and humid with a high of 88.
Sunday
Chance of afternoon storms with a high of 90.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
