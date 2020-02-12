weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, less humid Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be sunny and more comfortable with less humidity.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Less humid with a high of 86.

Wednesday

Another beauty with a high of 83.

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 81.

Friday
Humid PM storm with a high of 84.

Saturday
Hot and humid with a high of 88.

Sunday
Chance of afternoon storms with a high of 90.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower vandalized
COVID Updates: California locked back down; NY schools reopen plan
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Quarantine Update: NY issues new rule for travelers from hot spots
At least 139 NYC hotels are now homeless shelters
Rats running rampant in Long Island neighborhood
COVID News: Pastor shares 100-day battle with COVID-19
Show More
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
COVID: Plasma donations plummet, donors needed
Brooklyn teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
COVID News: Artist donates 1,800 paintings to NYC hospital
Grandmother of 1-year-old killed: "Put the guns down"
More TOP STORIES News