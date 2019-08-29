Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a pleasant day on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a drop in the humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 82.

Friday
A pleasant day with a high of 85.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 81.

Sunday
Chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 77.

Monday
Some sun with a thunderstorm in spots. High of 78.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Wednesday

Sun gives way to clouds with a high of 83.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
