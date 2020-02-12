AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be sunny with low humidity, but thunderstorms are possible this weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Dry heat with a high of 87.
Saturday
Bookend thunderstorms with a high of 89.
Sunday
Looking sunnier with a high of 90.
Monday
Not as humid with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Most stay dry with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 84.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
