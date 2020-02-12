weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be sunny with low humidity, but thunderstorms are possible this weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Dry heat with a high of 87.

Saturday

Bookend thunderstorms with a high of 89.

Sunday
Looking sunnier with a high of 90.

Monday
Not as humid with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Most stay dry with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 84.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests haven't caused spike in COVID-19 cases, data shows
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
NYC, LI, NJ warn of consequences in illegal fireworks crackdown
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Show More
NYPD officer in Queens chokehold surrenders to face charges
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected Friday
Program selling boxes of food supports farmers during pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic alters, inspires new ABC primetime schedule
More TOP STORIES News