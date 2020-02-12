weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the best bet of the week with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees before a chilly blast with a taste of snow for some returns to the Tri-State.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Best bet with a high of 67.

Friday

Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 50.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Show More
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
Phased reopening recommended for CT colleges, universities
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
More TOP STORIES News