NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the best bet of the week with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees before a chilly blast with a taste of snow for some returns to the Tri-State.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Best bet with a high of 67.
Friday
Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.
Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 50.
Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.
Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More