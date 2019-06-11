Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring more sunshine along with some high clouds, and temperatures will remain comfortable.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Wednesday

Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.

Thursday
Cool with rain in the morning and a high of 66.

Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.

Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a shower, with a high of 85.

Monday
Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 83.

Tuesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 80.

