AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring more sunshine along with some high clouds, and temperatures will remain comfortable.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.
Thursday
Cool with rain in the morning and a high of 66.
Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.
Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a shower, with a high of 85.
Monday
Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 83.
Tuesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 80.
