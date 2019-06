AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring more sunshine along with some high clouds, and temperatures will remain comfortable.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.Cool with rain in the morning and a high of 66.Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.Turning warmer with a high of 82.Sun and clouds, chance of a shower, with a high of 85.Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 83.Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 80. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.