AccuWeather: Sunny skies continue

NEW YORK (WABC) --Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. West wind 10 to 16 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
