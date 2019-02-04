WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny skies continue

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. West wind 10 to 16 mph.

Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

