AccuWeather: Sunny skies Tuesday before next storm

NEW YORK (WABC) --Sunny skies will return on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system that will bring another wintry mix to the New York area on Wednesday.
Snow will develop by midday Wednesday and could get heavy at times during the afternoon and evening before turning to ice and rain at night.
Here's a look at the projected snowfall totals.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Snow likely during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 1 - 3 inches of snow are expected north and east of New York City, but parts of the city along with central and southern New Jersey could see 3 - 6 inches.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of rain before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
