AccuWeather: Sunny start to the holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty awesome, starting off with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Sunny during the day. Chance for a thunderstorm at night with a high near 72.



Sunday
Much warmer with a high near 86.

Monday
Sunshine with a high near 82.

Tuesday
Showers, t-storms with a high near 73.

Wednesday
Heating up with a high near 85.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon storm. High of 82.

Friday
Sunny delight with a high of 78.

