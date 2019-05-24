AccuWeather: Sunny start to the holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty awesome, starting off with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny during the day. Chance for a thunderstorm at night with a high near 72.
Sunday
Much warmer with a high near 86.
Monday
Sunshine with a high near 82.
Tuesday
Showers, t-storms with a high near 73.
Wednesday
Heating up with a high near 85.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon storm. High of 82.
Friday
Sunny delight with a high of 78.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
