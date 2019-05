AccuWeather: Sunny start to the holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty awesome, starting off with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sunny during the day. Chance for a thunderstorm at night with a high near 72.Much warmer with a high near 86.Sunshine with a high near 82.Showers, t-storms with a high near 73.Heating up with a high near 85.Partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon storm. High of 82.Sunny delight with a high of 78.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app