AccuWeather: Sunny to start the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts out nice, but Mother's Day is looking rainy.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunshine with a high near 68.
Sunday
Cloudy with rain for Mother's Day and a high near 55.
Monday
Raw and rainy again with a high near 54.
Tuesday
Still cool with a shower or two. High of 58.
Wednesday
Milder with some sun. High of 65.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.
