AccuWeather: Sunny to start the weekend

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts out nice, but Mother's Day is looking rainy.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday
Sunshine with a high near 68.

Sunday
Cloudy with rain for Mother's Day and a high near 55.

Monday
Raw and rainy again with a high near 54.




Tuesday
Still cool with a shower or two. High of 58.

Wednesday
Milder with some sun. High of 65.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
