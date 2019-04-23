Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer on Tuesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly sunny skies will return on Tuesday with temperatures topping 70 degrees!

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Sunny and warmer with highs near 76.

Wednesday
Breezy but pleasant with a high near 71.

Thursday
A bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 65.

Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with highs near 66.

Saturday
Sunny start to the weekend with a cool breeze. High near 65.

Sunday
A few showers with a high near 67.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 66.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
