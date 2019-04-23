AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly sunny skies will return on Tuesday with temperatures topping 70 degrees!
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny and warmer with highs near 76.
Wednesday
Breezy but pleasant with a high near 71.
Thursday
A bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 65.
Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with highs near 66.
Saturday
Sunny start to the weekend with a cool breeze. High near 65.
Sunday
A few showers with a high near 67.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 66.
