AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny with shot at 70

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warm-up will continue on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Friday
Backyard weather with a high of 70.
Saturday
Another beauty. High of 72.
Sunday
September rewind with a high 72.
Monday
Stays warm. High of 71.
Tuesday
Shower chance. High of 68.
Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 69.
Thursday
Cooler shower with a high of 62.
