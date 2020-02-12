NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny, but with some clouds.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 43.
Monday
Chilly rain with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Sunny and milder with a high of 57.
Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.
Thursday
Milder breaks with a high of 59.
Friday
A few showers with a high of 61.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 51
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny with some clouds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More