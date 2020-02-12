Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny with some clouds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny, but with some clouds.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 43.

Monday
Chilly rain with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sunny and milder with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Milder breaks with a high of 59.

Friday

A few showers with a high of 61.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 51



