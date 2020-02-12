weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine and a return to the 60s

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds and light rain will give way to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s later Friday afternoon.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Morning rain possible with a high of 63.

Saturday
Afternoon rain with a high of 52.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Rainy start with a high of 57.



