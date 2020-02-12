NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds and light rain will give way to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s later Friday afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Morning rain possible with a high of 63.
Saturday
Afternoon rain with a high of 52.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.
Thursday
Rainy start with a high of 57.
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a return to the 60s
