Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunshine returns on Wednesday with some afternoon clouds and a gusty breeze.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Breezy with a high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.

Friday
Rain to snow? High 48.

Saturday

Windy and chilly with a high of 43.

Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!

Sunday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 56..

Monday
Milder and cloudier with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 60.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
Dow drops 785 points despite fed rate cut
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Show More
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
LI woman killed helping motorists remembered as beautiful soul
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in NYC: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News