AccuWeather: Sunshine and patchy clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warmth will remain on Monday with temperatures in the low-70s with sunshine and patchy clouds.Stays warm. High of 73.Another warm one. High 68.Mild and rainy. High 69.Showers around. High 62.Rain possible. High 54.Near normal. High 52.Chance of rain with a high of 59.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app