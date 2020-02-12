weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine and patchy clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warmth will remain on Monday with temperatures in the low-70s with sunshine and patchy clouds.

Monday
Stays warm. High of 73.

Tuesday
Another warm one. High 68.

Wednesday
Mild and rainy. High 69.

Thursday
Showers around. High 62.

Friday
Rain possible. High 54.

Saturday
Near normal. High 52.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 59.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on Cuba, takes aim at US
10/29/12: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
The Countdown: Biden claimed victory, but Trump is vowing a legal fight
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Massive NJ fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people
Show More
89-year-old woman roughed up during NYC home invasion robbery
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
Rallies planned as NYC reacts to historic Biden, Harris win
What's next for President Donald Trump?
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
More TOP STORIES News