Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine, but not as hot on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect sunshine and some clouds on Sunday. It will be breezy and not as hot with lowering humidity with a shower or thunderstorm around.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Possible thunderstorms north and east with a high of 83.

Monday

July gem with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Typical July weather with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Summery day with a high of 87.

Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Saturday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
