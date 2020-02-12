weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine dimmed by clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday's sunshine will be dimmed by high clouds during the day, but the evening will be clear.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Monday
Sunshine dimmed with a high of 40.

Tuesday
More sun. High of 42.

Wednesday
Mostly with a high of 44.

Thursday
Breezy and mild. High of 48.

Friday
Cloudier and breezy with a high of 45.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 42.

Sunday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 37.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program
Family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in 3 weeks
Ocasio-Cortez: 'We came close to half of the House nearly dying' during riots
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Be Kind: NJ volunteers build remote learning desks for students
91-year-old goes sledding after town names hill after him
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
Show More
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
NYC hotel, scene of deadly triple shooting, reportedly closes
5 NYC vaccination sites open, including two 24-hour locations
Peeling hands, brain fog: COVID side effects could last for months
2 women determined to eliminate hunger in their community
More TOP STORIES News