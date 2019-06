AccuWeather: Sunshine gives way to thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While Sunday started out with plenty of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms moved into parts of the New York area later in the day. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Possible thunderstorms north and east with a high of 83.July gem with a high of 85.Typical July weather with a high of 87.Summery day with a high of 87.Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.Thunderstorms possible with a high of 88.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app