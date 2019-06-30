Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine gives way to thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While Sunday started out with plenty of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms moved into parts of the New York area later in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Possible thunderstorms north and east with a high of 83.

Monday

July gem with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Typical July weather with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Summery day with a high of 87.

Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Saturday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
