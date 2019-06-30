NEW YORK (WABC) -- While Sunday started out with plenty of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms moved into parts of the New York area later in the day.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Possible thunderstorms north and east with a high of 83.
Monday
July gem with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Typical July weather with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Summery day with a high of 87.
Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Saturday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 88.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Sunshine gives way to thunderstorms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News