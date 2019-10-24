AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a partly sunny day to close out the week, but the sunshine will give way to more clouds as the day goes on.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Fading sun with a high of 65.
Saturday
The better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high of 60.
Sunday
Steady rain during the afternoon with a high of 65.
Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 64.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.
