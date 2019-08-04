Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be nice with sunshine mixing with high clouds. There could be a spotty thunderstorm south and west of New York City, especially in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 84.

Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
