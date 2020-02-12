weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will see sunshine mixing with some clouds as the weather remains hot and rather humid.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Saturday
Very warm with a high of 88.

Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.


