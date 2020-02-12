AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with some clouds Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will see sunshine mixing with some clouds as the weather remains hot and rather humid.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Saturday
Very warm with a high of 88.
Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.
Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.
