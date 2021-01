AccuWeather: Sunshine, wind to dry us out

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy morning showers move off quickly as sunshine and wind produce drier skies for the rest of the day.Soggy start. High of 48.Brisk blend with a high of 43.Passing shower. High of 42.Partly sunny with a high of 39.Sun and clouds. High of 40.Late snow. High of 37.Mostly cloudy with the high of 40.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app