AccuWeather: Sunshine, wind to dry us out

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy morning showers move off quickly as sunshine and wind produce drier skies for the rest of the day.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Saturday
Soggy start. High of 48.

Sunday
Brisk blend with a high of 43.

Monday
Passing shower. High of 42.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 39.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High of 40.

Thursday
Late snow. High of 37.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with the high of 40.

