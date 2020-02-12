weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine with a shower in the afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fog and drizzle move out overnight to make way for drier air and high temperatures in the 60s on Monday. Showers are possible during the afternoon hours.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.

Friday
Variable clouds with a high of 60.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.

Sunday
Mainly cloudy with a high of 55.



