AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend before an AccuWeather Alert goes into effect later Saturday night into Sunday for soaking rain.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Better half of weekend with a high of 47.
Sunday
Raw and rainy. High 45.
Monday
Bounce back. High 50.
Tuesday
Mild mix. High 56.
Wednesday
Tricky travel as it gets gusty. High 60.
Thursday
Cold turkey for Thanksgiving! Windy with a high of 44.
Friday
Still chilly. High of 40.
