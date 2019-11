AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend before an AccuWeather Alert goes into effect later Saturday night into Sunday for soaking rain.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Better half of weekend with a high of 47.Raw and rainy. High 45.Bounce back. High 50.Mild mix. High 56.Tricky travel as it gets gusty. High 60.Cold turkey for Thanksgiving! Windy with a high of 44.Still chilly. High of 40.Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------