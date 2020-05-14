weather

AccuWeather: Taste of summer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will give us a taste of summer with temperatures in the mid-80s and more humidity.

There is an AccuWeather Alert for severe storms later in the day and into the evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday

Summer warmth with a high of 84 ahead of evening storms.

Saturday
Gorgeous day with a high of 76.

Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 64.

Monday
cool showers with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Stays showery with a high of 60.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.



