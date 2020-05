AccuWeather: Taste of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will give us a taste of summer with temperatures in the mid-80s and more humidity.There is an AccuWeather Alert for severe storms later in the day and into the evening.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Summer warmth with a high of 84 ahead of evening storms.Gorgeous day with a high of 76.Cooler clouds with a high of 64.cool showers with a high of 61.Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.Stays showery with a high of 60.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app