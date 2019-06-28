Weather

NYC Weather: Temperatures continue to climb

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the Tri-State Area leading up until the Fourth of July.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Strong storms with a high of 90.

Sunday
Thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Monday

July gem with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Warm sun with a high of 87.

Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
