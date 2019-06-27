NYC Weather: Summer heat here to stay for a few days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as temperatures continue to climb across the Tri-State area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
A sizzling summer day with a high of 91.
Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorms with a high of 90.
Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Nice and normal with a high of 85.
Thursday
Slight chance of rain with a high of 86.
