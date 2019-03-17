AccuWeather: Temperatures remain chilly

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Brisk and chilly with a high near 44.
Monday
Very chilly with a high near 44.
Tuesday
Sunny, but chilly with a high near 46.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50.
Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high near 55.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high near 56.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high near 52.
