Weather

AccuWeather: Temperatures remain chilly

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will remain chilly over the next few days in the New York area before turning more seasonable later in the week.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Brisk and chilly with a high near 44.

Monday
Very chilly with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Sunny, but chilly with a high near 46.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50.

Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high near 55.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high near 56.

Saturday

Sun and clouds with a high near 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Mother drops baby from balcony of burning LI apartment building
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
LI man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire
Show More
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
Joe Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
LI brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck
More TOP STORIES News