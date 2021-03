AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winter is not over yet! We have a couple of chances to see snow before spring arrives on Saturday.The first chance will be some light snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end a period of snow.Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!Still chilly with snow or rain showers late. High 40.Still chilly. High 46.AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 44.First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.Mostly Sunny. High 54..Nice day! High 56.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app