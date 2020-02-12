weather

AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winter is not over yet! We have a couple of chances to see snow before spring arrives on Saturday.

The first chance will be some light snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end a period of snow.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!

Tuesday
Still chilly with snow or rain showers late. High 40.

Wednesday
Still chilly. High 46.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.



Friday
AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 44.

Saturday
First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.

Sunday
Mostly Sunny. High 54..

Monday
Nice day! High 56.

