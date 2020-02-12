AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast

The first chance will be some light snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end a period of snow.
Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!
Tuesday
Still chilly with snow or rain showers late. High 40.
Wednesday
Still chilly. High 46.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.
Friday
AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 44.
Saturday
First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.
Sunday
Mostly Sunny. High 54..
Monday
Nice day! High 56.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.