weather

AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thunderstorms and slow-moving downpours could move through the tri-state area on Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.

Friday

Less humid with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 80.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 76.

Monday
Shower or two with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Better chance of rain with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle
Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Jersey City to declare May 25 as 'Black Lives Matter Day'
Show More
10-year-old celebrates birthday by hosting COVID-19 fundraiser
Palisades Center Mall store owners push for reopening
LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open
Large crowds violate social distancing at Jersey Shore
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News