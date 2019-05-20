AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Very warm with a high near 85.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.
Wednesday
Sunny skies with a high near 72.
Thursday
Stays nice, with a high near 74.
Friday
Clouds and a shower with a high near 75.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 77.
Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 80.
