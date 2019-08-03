AccuWeather: Thunderstorms to start off weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be thunderstorms to start off the weekend, with Sunday being the better half of the two days.
Saturday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 85.
Sunday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 87.
Monday
Sunny and dry with a high of 84.
Tuesday
Higher humidity with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Spot thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Thursday
PM thunderstorm with a high of 84.
Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.
