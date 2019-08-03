Weather

AccuWeather: Thunderstorms to start off weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be thunderstorms to start off the weekend, with Sunday being the better half of the two days.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Sunday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 87.

Monday
Sunny and dry with a high of 84.

Tuesday
Higher humidity with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Spot thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Thursday
PM thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
