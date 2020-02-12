weather

AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the best bet of the week with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg's got your AccuWeather forecast



Thursday
Best bet with a high of 67.

Friday

Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 50.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Nice day with a high of 62.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News