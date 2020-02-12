weather

AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the best bet as we return to to sunny and bright skies with temperatures in the 50s once again.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Milder again with a high of 55.

Friday
Morning rain possible with a high of 58.

Saturday
Afternoon rain with a high of 52.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 55.



