AccuWeather: Tornado warnings issued for parts of NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tornado warnings have been issued for Warren, Morris and Sussex Counties until 9 p.m.According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Waverly Township in Lackawanna County.A watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey, including Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties. The watch continues until 10:00 p.m.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.Sun and clouds with a high near 75.Much warmer with a high near 83.Less humid with a high near 78.Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app