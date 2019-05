AccuWeather: Tornado warnings issued for parts of NYC, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tornado warnings have been issued for Essex, Hudson, Union & Richmond Counties until 9:30 p.m.According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Waverly Township in Lackawanna County.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sun and clouds with a high near 75.Much warmer with a high near 83.Less humid with a high near 78.Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.Another beauty with a high near 74Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app