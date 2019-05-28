Weather

AccuWeather: Tornado watch for parts of NJ, PA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey, including Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties, as well as parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

Click here for more information. The watch continues until 10:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.

Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 83.


Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.



Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.

Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Monday
Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
