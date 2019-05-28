AccuWeather: Tornado watch for parts of NJ, PA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey, including Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties, as well as parts of eastern Pennsylvania.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.
Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 83.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.
Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.
Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.
Monday
Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.
