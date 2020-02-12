weather

AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in NJ, storms possible in Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be warmer and humid with a chance for evening showers in parts of the Tri-State area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Ocean County and parts of southern New Jersey until 10 p.m.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.

Friday

Less humid with a high of 85.

Saturday
Bright beauty with a high of 77.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Monday
A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Trending drier with a high of 79.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.



