AccuWeather: Tornado watch, warning for parts of NJ, PA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado warning has been issued for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including Pike County. The warning continues until 7:15 p.m.
According to the Naional Weather Service, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Waverly Township in Lackawanna County.
A watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey, including Warren, Hunterdon and Mercer Counties. The watch continues until 10:00 p.m.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 68.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.
Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 83.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.
Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.
Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.
Monday
Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.
