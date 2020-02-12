AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday

It will be chilly in the morning and mostly cloudy toward the end of the day as temperatures get up to the 50s.
Tuesday
Calmer clouds with a high of 58
Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 52.
Thursday
Spotty shower with a high of 52.
Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 51.
Saturday
Cool mix with a high of 53.
Sunday
Milder clearing with a high of 62.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.
