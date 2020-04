AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has your AccuWeather forecast as showers exit the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tranquil Tuesday is in store after storms wreaked havoc on the tri-state area.It will be chilly in the morning and mostly cloudy toward the end of the day as temperatures get up to the 50s.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Calmer clouds with a high of 58Morning rain with a high of 52.Spotty shower with a high of 52.Afternoon shower with a high of 51.Cool mix with a high of 53.Milder clearing with a high of 62.Clouds and sun with a high of 60.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app