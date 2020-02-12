weather

AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tranquil Tuesday is in store after storms wreaked havoc on the tri-state area.

It will be chilly in the morning and mostly cloudy toward the end of the day as temperatures get up to the 50s.

Lee Goldberg has your AccuWeather forecast as showers exit the tri-state area.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Calmer clouds with a high of 58

Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 52.

Thursday
Spotty shower with a high of 52.

Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 51.

Saturday
Cool mix with a high of 53.

Sunday
Milder clearing with a high of 62.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.



