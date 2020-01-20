Weather

AccuWeather: Tranquil week on tap

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the cold moves out Monday, a tranquil week is on tap as we gradually warm up and stay dry through Friday.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Tuesday
Calmer cold with a high of 35.

Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 39.



Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.

Friday
Clouds increase with a high of 47.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 41.

Monday
Breezy clouds with a high of 41.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
10 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
NY sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Show More
6-year-old hero: NJ girl saves family from devastating home fire
Body of man found burned, bound in NYC home under construction
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
NYC, nation honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service
More TOP STORIES News