NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the cold moves out Monday, a tranquil week is on tap as we gradually warm up and stay dry through Friday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Calmer cold with a high of 35.
Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 39.
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.
Friday
Clouds increase with a high of 47.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.
Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 41.
Monday
Breezy clouds with a high of 41.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Tranquil week on tap
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News