AccuWeather: Tuesday is best bet of the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be the best bet of the week and even the rest of the month. Clouds return on Wednesday before storms move in Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Best bet of the week with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 56.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 59.

Friday
Still showery with a high of 64.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.

Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 68.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 64.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

