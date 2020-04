AccuWeather: Tuesday is best bet of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be the best bet of the week and even the rest of the month. Clouds return on Wednesday before storms move in Thursday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Best bet of the week with a high of 65.Cooler and cloudy with a high of 56.AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 59.Still showery with a high of 64.Clouds and sun with a high of 66.Mild mix with a high of 68.Clouds and sun with a high of 64.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app