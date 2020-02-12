NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be the best bet of the week and even the rest of the month. Clouds return on Wednesday before storms move in Thursday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Best bet of the week with a high of 65.
Wednesday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 56.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 59.
Friday
Still showery with a high of 64.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.
Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 68.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 64.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Tuesday is best bet of the week
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News