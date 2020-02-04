AccuWeather: Turning colder again

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a couple of mild days, colder air moves back into the Tri-State area on Wednesday. That could be a factor as stormy weather returns to close out the week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Cloudy, chiller with a high of 42.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 47.
Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 50.
Saturday
Colder again. High 37.
Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 41.
Monday
Partly Sunny, mild. High 45.
Tuesday
Chance of rain. High 47.
