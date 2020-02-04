Weather

AccuWeather: Turning colder again

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a couple of mild days, colder air moves back into the Tri-State area on Wednesday. That could be a factor as stormy weather returns to close out the week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Wednesday
Cloudy, chiller with a high of 42.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 47.




Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 50.

Saturday
Colder again. High 37.

Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 41.




Monday
Partly Sunny, mild. High 45.

Tuesday
Chance of rain. High 47.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

