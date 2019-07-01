NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather will turn hotter and muggier with thunder threats as the week goes on, and Tuesday could bring some late day storms.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 89.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 87.
Saturday
Warm and sultry with a high of 89.
Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Turning hotter, more humid for Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News