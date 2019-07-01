Weather

AccuWeather: Turning hotter, more humid for Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weather will turn hotter and muggier with thunder threats as the week goes on, and Tuesday could bring some late day storms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday
More humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 89.

Thursday

Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 87.

Saturday
Warm and sultry with a high of 89.

Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
