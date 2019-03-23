WATCH
Weather
AccuWeather: Turning mild Sunday
Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.
WABC
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny with milder temperatures.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
