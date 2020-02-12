weather

AccuWeather: Turning milder, increasing clouds late

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will turn milder with some sun followed by increasing clouds.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Turning milder with a high of 63.

Monday
Possible rain high of 58.

Tuesday
Late showers with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 52.

Thursday
A few possible showers with a high of 60.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 62.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 64.



