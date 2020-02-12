weather

AccuWeather: Turning milder Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will turn milder with some sun followed by increasing clouds.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Turning milder with a high of 63.

Monday
Possible rain high of 58.

Tuesday
Late showers with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 52.

Thursday
A few possible showers with a high of 60.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 62.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 64.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New NY virus deaths under 550 for first time since April 1
Broadway star to have leg amputated due to coronavirus, wife says
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Murphy: 'Blood on our hands' if stay at home order lifted
Cuomo: NY may be past plateau, nursing homes now big concern
Curran hoping to reopen marinas, beaches as hospitalizations down
Decline in hospitalizations providing hope for CT, Lamont says
Show More
231 new deaths in NJ, but signs suggest crisis is plateauing
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
12-year-old birthday boy asks for donations for NJ soup kitchen
Helping New Yorkers with disabilities during cronavirus pandemic
National guardsmen helping to feed New Yorkers in need
More TOP STORIES News