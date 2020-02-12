AccuWeather: Turning milder Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will turn milder with some sun followed by increasing clouds.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Turning milder with a high of 63.
Monday
Possible rain high of 58.
Tuesday
Late showers with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 52.
Thursday
A few possible showers with a high of 60.
Friday
Rain possible with a high of 62.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 64.
