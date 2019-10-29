Weather

AccuWeather: Turning milder with spotty drizzle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will turn a bit milder, but it will still be mostly cloudy with some patches of drizzle across the New York City area. We probably won't see much of the sun again until the end of the week!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Wednesday
Milder again with clouds and spotty drizzle, with a high of 67.

Thursday
Rain at times for Halloween. High 71.

Friday

Windy and clearing with a high of 59.

Saturday
Sun but chillier. High 56.

Sunday
Cool for Marathon Sunday with a high of 54.
Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.

